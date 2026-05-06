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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
01:00 from
2D, KZ
00:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
01:40 from
2D, KZ
00:40 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
01:00 from
2D, KZ
00:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
01:20 from
2D, KZ
00:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
01:30 from
2D, KZ
00:30 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
01:20 from
2D, KZ
00:20 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
01:10 from
2D, KZ
00:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
01:10 from 01:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
01:20 from
2D, KZ
00:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
00:10 from 00:20 from
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