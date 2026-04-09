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Tuysqan
Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Tuysqan, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
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Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
14:00
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18:20
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20:15
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22:30
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Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
10:25
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12:40
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15:15
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20:40
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22:35
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Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:30
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13:10
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15:20
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15:50
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17:15
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19:20
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21:45
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23:25
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Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:45
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13:50
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15:25
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18:40
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21:10
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22:25
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00:25
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Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D
11:55
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16:05
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18:05
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20:05
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22:10
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00:15
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:40
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17:40
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00:40
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2D, KZ
10:40
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12:40
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14:40
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16:40
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18:40
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19:40
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20:40
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21:40
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22:40
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23:40
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Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:20
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16:20
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18:20
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20:20
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22:20
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00:20
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Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:20
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16:10
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18:00
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19:50
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21:40
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23:30
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01:20
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2D, KZ
13:20
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15:10
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17:00
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18:50
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20:40
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22:30
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00:20
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Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:00
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17:40
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19:30
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22:10
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2D, KZ
14:00
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16:40
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18:30
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21:10
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Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:20
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18:30
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20:40
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01:00
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2D, KZ
13:00
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15:20
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17:30
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19:40
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00:00
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Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:20
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17:20
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19:20
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21:20
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23:20
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01:20
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2D, KZ
14:20
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16:20
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20:20
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22:20
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00:20
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:00
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18:00
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20:00
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22:00
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00:00
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01:20
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2D, KZ
11:00
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13:00
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15:00
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17:00
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19:00
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21:00
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23:00
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00:20
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
15:40
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18:20
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19:00
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20:40
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22:20
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00:10
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2D, KZ
14:40
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18:00
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19:40
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21:20
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23:10
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Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:20
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17:20
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19:20
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21:20
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23:20
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01:20
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Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
16:10
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22:10
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23:30
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00:10
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2D, KZ
15:10
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17:10
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21:10
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22:30
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23:10
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Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:30
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17:40
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19:50
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22:00
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00:10
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Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
14:50
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16:50
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18:50
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22:50
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00:50
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2D, KZ
11:50
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13:50
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15:50
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17:50
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20:50
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21:50
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23:50
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Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:20
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16:10
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20:00
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21:50
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23:30
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Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:20
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12:20
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14:30
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