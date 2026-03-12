Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Uylenu onay Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Sat 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Uylenu onay? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
12:40 from 17:00 from 21:00 from 23:10 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
11:10 from 15:30 from 17:50 from 19:50 from 22:20 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:40 from 18:00 from 22:20 from 00:25 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
12:50 from 15:40 from 18:50 from 20:05 from 21:25 from 22:05 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
13:35 from 15:35 from 20:10 from 22:30 from 00:30 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
11:10 from 15:15 from 17:20 from 19:25 from 21:30 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:00 from 18:10 from 20:20 from 22:30 from 23:10 from 00:40 from 01:50 from
2D, KZ
11:50 from 12:50 from 14:00 from 15:00 from 16:10 from 17:10 from 18:20 from 19:20 from 20:30 from 21:30 from 22:10 from 22:40 from 23:40 from 00:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
13:10 from 15:10 from 18:30 from 20:30 from 22:30 from 00:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
11:40 from 13:30 from 16:10 from 18:10 from 20:05 from 21:35 from 22:00 from 23:35 from 00:55 from 01:05 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20 from 16:00 from 18:00 from 20:30 from
2D, KZ
11:00 from 13:00 from 14:20 from 15:00 from 17:00 from 19:30 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
16:40 from 19:30 from 20:20 from
2D, KZ
15:40 from 18:30 from 19:20 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:30 from 19:40 from 22:40 from 00:40 from
2D, KZ
14:20 from 16:30 from 18:40 from 21:40 from 23:40 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
18:20 from 20:20 from 22:20 from 00:20 from
2D, KZ
17:20 from 19:20 from 21:20 from 23:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:50 from 16:50 from 18:50 from 20:50 from 23:00 from
2D, KZ
12:00 from 13:50 from 15:50 from 17:50 from 19:50 from 22:00 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
16:10 from 19:30 from 21:30 from 23:30 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
19:10 from 21:10 from 22:20 from 23:10 from
2D, KZ
18:10 from 20:10 from 21:20 from 22:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:10 from 17:20 from 19:20 from 20:10 from 21:20 from 22:50 from 01:50 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:00 from 16:30 from 18:40 from 20:40 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
14:00 from 15:30 from 17:40 from 19:40 from 00:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D
11:00 from 18:15 from 21:50 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
11:20 from 13:10 from 15:10 from 16:20 from 18:20 from 19:10 from 20:20 from 21:50 from 00:50 from
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tyoshcha 2
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
Untitled Frankenstein Lore Warner Bros Pic
2026, USA, Drama, Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more