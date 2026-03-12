Menu
Films
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Sat
14
Sun
15
Mon
16
Tue
17
Wed
18
Format
All
KK
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Uylenu onay?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
12:40
from
17:00
from
21:00
from
23:10
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
11:10
from
15:30
from
17:50
from
19:50
from
22:20
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:40
from
18:00
from
22:20
from
00:25
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
12:50
from
15:40
from
18:50
from
20:05
from
21:25
from
22:05
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
13:35
from
15:35
from
20:10
from
22:30
from
00:30
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
11:10
from
15:15
from
17:20
from
19:25
from
21:30
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:00
from
18:10
from
20:20
from
22:30
from
23:10
from
00:40
from
01:50
from
2D, KZ
11:50
from
12:50
from
14:00
from
15:00
from
16:10
from
17:10
from
18:20
from
19:20
from
20:30
from
21:30
from
22:10
from
22:40
from
23:40
from
00:50
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
13:10
from
15:10
from
18:30
from
20:30
from
22:30
from
00:30
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
11:40
from
13:30
from
16:10
from
18:10
from
20:05
from
21:35
from
22:00
from
23:35
from
00:55
from
01:05
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20
from
16:00
from
18:00
from
20:30
from
2D, KZ
11:00
from
13:00
from
14:20
from
15:00
from
17:00
from
19:30
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
16:40
from
19:30
from
20:20
from
2D, KZ
15:40
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:30
from
19:40
from
22:40
from
00:40
from
2D, KZ
14:20
from
16:30
from
18:40
from
21:40
from
23:40
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
18:20
from
20:20
from
22:20
from
00:20
from
2D, KZ
17:20
from
19:20
from
21:20
from
23:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:50
from
16:50
from
18:50
from
20:50
from
23:00
from
2D, KZ
12:00
from
13:50
from
15:50
from
17:50
from
19:50
from
22:00
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
16:10
from
19:30
from
21:30
from
23:30
from
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
19:10
from
21:10
from
22:20
from
23:10
from
2D, KZ
18:10
from
20:10
from
21:20
from
22:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:10
from
17:20
from
19:20
from
20:10
from
21:20
from
22:50
from
01:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:30
from
18:40
from
20:40
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
14:00
from
15:30
from
17:40
from
19:40
from
00:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D
11:00
from
18:15
from
21:50
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
11:20
from
13:10
from
15:10
from
16:20
from
18:20
from
19:10
from
20:20
from
21:50
from
00:50
from
