Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
9
Fri
10
Format
All
KK
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:50
from
13:00
from
20:00
from
22:10
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D
15:30
from
17:40
from
2D, RU
10:10
from
12:20
from
14:30
from
16:40
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D
15:20
from
17:30
from
19:40
from
21:50
from
00:00
from
2D, RU
10:50
from
12:10
from
14:20
from
16:30
from
18:40
from
20:50
from
23:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:10
from
17:10
from
19:10
from
21:10
from
23:10
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
10:10
from
12:10
from
14:10
from
16:10
from
18:10
from
20:10
from
22:10
from
00:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D
14:30
from
16:30
from
18:20
from
20:10
from
21:40
from
23:40
from
01:30
from
2D, RU
11:40
from
13:30
from
15:30
from
17:20
from
19:10
from
20:40
from
22:40
from
00:30
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D
10:10
from
14:00
from
16:00
from
18:00
from
21:50
from
23:50
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree