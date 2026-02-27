Menu
Films
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Undeground
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
23:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
00:00
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
00:35
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
23:55
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
23:00
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
23:10
from
00:10
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
00:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
23:25
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
23:20
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
00:20
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
00:00
from
2D, KZ
23:00
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
23:00
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
00:10
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
23:10
from
00:00
from
2D, KZ
23:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
00:00
from
00:50
from
01:40
from
2D, KZ
23:00
from
23:50
from
00:40
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
23:20
from
01:10
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
23:20
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
23:30
from
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
23:10
from
00:30
from
01:00
from
01:50
from
2D, KZ
23:00
from
23:30
from
00:00
from
00:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
23:50
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
00:30
from
