Kinoafisha
Films
Abay bol
Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Sat
21
Sun
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
14:00
from
15:40
from
17:20
from
19:00
from
20:40
from
22:20
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
15:30
from
19:10
from
21:00
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
14:20
from
15:50
from
17:20
from
18:50
from
20:20
from
21:50
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
15:00
from
18:25
from
21:10
from
22:45
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
15:15
from
16:25
from
17:00
from
18:30
from
21:30
from
22:05
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
14:05
from
16:40
from
20:00
from
21:25
from
23:45
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
20:20
from
22:15
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
14:30
from
15:20
from
16:10
from
17:00
from
17:50
from
18:40
from
19:30
from
20:20
from
21:10
from
22:00
from
22:50
from
23:40
from
00:30
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
14:20
from
15:10
from
16:00
from
16:50
from
17:40
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
20:10
from
21:00
from
21:50
from
22:40
from
23:30
from
00:20
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:40
from
16:30
from
17:30
from
18:20
from
20:10
from
21:30
from
22:30
from
00:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
13:35
from
15:10
from
18:05
from
19:35
from
21:05
from
22:35
from
23:10
from
00:40
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:00
from
18:40
from
20:20
from
22:00
from
23:50
from
2D, KZ
14:20
from
16:00
from
17:40
from
19:20
from
21:00
from
22:50
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
17:30
from
18:50
from
20:30
from
22:10
from
23:50
from
2D, KZ
16:30
from
17:50
from
19:30
from
21:10
from
22:50
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:20
from
19:20
from
20:10
from
21:20
from
22:40
from
23:20
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
14:20
from
16:20
from
18:20
from
19:10
from
20:20
from
21:40
from
22:20
from
00:20
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:30
from
18:20
from
20:10
from
23:00
from
00:50
from
2D, KZ
14:30
from
16:20
from
17:20
from
18:10
from
19:10
from
20:00
from
21:00
from
22:00
from
23:50
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:50
from
16:40
from
18:30
from
20:20
from
00:00
from
01:50
from
2D, KZ
13:50
from
15:40
from
17:30
from
19:20
from
23:00
from
00:50
from
2D, RU
21:10
from
22:10
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:40
from
17:30
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
21:10
from
22:30
from
23:30
from
01:20
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
16:00
from
17:50
from
19:40
from
20:10
from
21:30
from
22:00
from
23:20
from
00:00
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
15:00
from
16:50
from
18:40
from
19:10
from
20:30
from
21:00
from
22:20
from
23:00
from
00:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
14:50
from
16:40
from
18:40
from
20:40
from
22:40
from
00:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:40
from
18:20
from
21:00
from
22:50
from
23:40
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
14:00
from
15:40
from
17:20
from
19:00
from
20:00
from
20:50
from
21:50
from
22:40
from
00:20
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
14:55
from
20:00
from
21:35
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
13:50
from
15:40
from
17:40
from
19:40
from
21:40
from
23:40
from
