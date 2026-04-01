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Kinoafisha Films Panda Plan 2 Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 16 Fri 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
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2D, RU
10:40 from 12:40 from 16:50 from 17:50 from
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