Kinoafisha
Films
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
How do I book tickets for Kopy v kino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
14:40
from
19:10
from
23:00
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
17:30
from
19:15
from
21:00
from
22:45
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:25
from
12:15
from
18:20
from
20:15
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:30
from
11:15
from
12:35
from
14:35
from
17:45
from
18:50
from
21:50
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:20
from
12:35
from
16:25
from
18:20
from
21:50
from
23:35
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
13:20
from
17:35
from
19:35
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
12:30
from
14:40
from
15:40
from
16:50
from
17:50
from
19:00
from
20:00
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
22:20
from
23:20
from
00:20
from
00:30
from
01:30
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
15:20
from
17:10
from
19:00
from
20:50
from
22:40
from
00:30
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:20
from
12:00
from
13:50
from
15:45
from
17:40
from
21:30
from
23:20
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:30
from
15:30
from
17:30
from
18:30
from
19:40
from
20:40
from
21:40
from
22:40
from
23:30
from
00:30
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
14:10
from
15:10
from
15:40
from
16:40
from
18:00
from
19:00
from
22:40
from
23:40
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
11:50
from
15:40
from
16:40
from
18:20
from
19:20
from
19:40
from
20:40
from
00:20
from
01:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:00
from
11:40
from
12:20
from
14:10
from
15:10
from
15:20
from
16:20
from
17:10
from
18:10
from
19:00
from
20:00
from
22:40
from
23:40
from
00:30
from
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
16:20
from
18:10
from
20:00
from
21:50
from
23:40
from
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
18:50
from
20:30
from
22:10
from
23:50
from
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10
from
11:10
from
12:50
from
14:50
from
15:50
from
17:50
from
18:50
from
19:30
from
20:30
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
22:50
from
23:50
from
00:30
from
01:30
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
13:55
from
18:10
from
20:00
from
23:50
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
11:10
from
12:50
from
17:50
from
19:30
from
21:10
from
22:50
from
00:30
from
