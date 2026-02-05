Menu
Kopy v kino, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Kopy v kino, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

All about film
Today 5 Tomorrow 6 Sat 7 Sun 8 Mon 9 Tue 10 Wed 11
How do I book tickets for Kopy v kino? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
14:40 from 19:10 from 23:00 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
17:30 from 19:15 from 21:00 from 22:45 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:25 from 12:15 from 18:20 from 20:15 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:30 from 11:15 from 12:35 from 14:35 from 17:45 from 18:50 from 21:50 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:35 from 16:25 from 18:20 from 21:50 from 23:35 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
13:20 from 17:35 from 19:35 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
12:30 from 14:40 from 15:40 from 16:50 from 17:50 from 19:00 from 20:00 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 22:20 from 23:20 from 00:20 from 00:30 from 01:30 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
15:20 from 17:10 from 19:00 from 20:50 from 22:40 from 00:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:00 from 13:50 from 15:45 from 17:40 from 21:30 from 23:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:30 from 15:30 from 17:30 from 18:30 from 19:40 from 20:40 from 21:40 from 22:40 from 23:30 from 00:30 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
14:10 from 15:10 from 15:40 from 16:40 from 18:00 from 19:00 from 22:40 from 23:40 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
11:50 from 15:40 from 16:40 from 18:20 from 19:20 from 19:40 from 20:40 from 00:20 from 01:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:00 from 11:40 from 12:20 from 14:10 from 15:10 from 15:20 from 16:20 from 17:10 from 18:10 from 19:00 from 20:00 from 22:40 from 23:40 from 00:30 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
16:20 from 18:10 from 20:00 from 21:50 from 23:40 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
18:50 from 20:30 from 22:10 from 23:50 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:10 from 12:50 from 14:50 from 15:50 from 17:50 from 18:50 from 19:30 from 20:30 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 22:50 from 23:50 from 00:30 from 01:30 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
13:55 from 18:10 from 20:00 from 23:50 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
11:10 from 12:50 from 17:50 from 19:30 from 21:10 from 22:50 from 00:30 from
