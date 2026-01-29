Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Qolymnan usta Qolymnan usta, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Qolymnan usta, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Qolymnan usta? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
15:10 from 18:40 from 19:50 from 21:40 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
16:40 from 18:25 from 22:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
19:30 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
15:15 from 20:15 from 22:40 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
17:45 from 22:30 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
15:45 from 19:50 from 23:55 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:10 from 16:00 from 17:10 from 19:10 from 20:30 from 22:20 from 00:20 from
2D, KZ
14:10 from 15:00 from 16:10 from 18:10 from 19:30 from 21:20 from 23:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
13:50 from 17:20 from 19:00 from 20:40 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:10 from 19:00 from 20:50 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
14:20 from 16:10 from 18:00 from 19:50 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
14:50 from 16:40 from 18:50 from 20:10 from
2D, KZ
13:50 from 15:40 from 17:50 from 19:10 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
15:20 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
14:20 from 00:20 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
16:50 from 18:40 from 20:30 from 22:20 from 00:10 from
2D, KZ
15:50 from 17:40 from 19:30 from 21:20 from 23:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:20 from 18:10 from 20:00 from 21:50 from 23:40 from
2D, KZ
13:30 from 15:20 from 17:10 from 19:00 from 20:50 from 22:40 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
14:50 from 18:20 from 20:00 from 21:40 from 01:10 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
16:50 from 18:40 from 20:30 from 22:30 from
2D, KZ
15:50 from 17:40 from 19:30 from 21:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:30 from 19:00 from 21:00 from 22:50 from 23:40 from 00:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
16:30 from 18:00 from 19:40 from 23:10 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
15:30 from 17:00 from 18:40 from 22:10 from 00:00 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
13:30 from 15:30 from 18:00 from 20:00 from 21:50 from 22:40 from 23:40 from
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Taube
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mercy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more