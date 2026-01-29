Menu
Qyzym, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Qyzym, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sat 31 Sun 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
How do I book tickets for Qyzym? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
16:50 from 20:20 from 22:10 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:20 from 18:35 from 22:40 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
13:50 from 17:15 from 20:40 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
14:20 from 21:10 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
17:45 from 21:10 from 23:00 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
16:00 from 21:35 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
13:35 from 17:40 from 21:45 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
14:30 from 15:20 from 16:40 from 17:20 from 18:50 from 19:30 from 22:00 from 23:10 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
13:30 from 14:20 from 15:40 from 16:20 from 17:50 from 18:30 from 19:00 from 20:00 from 21:00 from 22:10 from 23:20 from 00:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:00 from 16:00 from 18:00 from 20:00 from 22:10 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
14:00 from 20:25 from 22:25 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:10 from 18:10 from 20:10 from 23:20 from 00:40 from
2D, KZ
15:10 from 17:10 from 19:10 from 22:20 from 23:40 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:20 from 16:50 from 20:30 from
2D, KZ
14:20 from 15:50 from 19:30 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
17:20 from 21:20 from
2D, KZ
16:20 from 20:20 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
14:30 from 16:40 from 18:50 from 22:10 from 00:20 from
2D, KZ
13:30 from 15:40 from 17:50 from 21:10 from 23:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:10 from 17:10 from 19:10 from 21:10 from 23:10 from
2D, KZ
14:10 from 16:10 from 18:10 from 20:10 from 22:10 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:00 from 17:00 from 19:00 from 21:00 from 23:10 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
15:40 from 17:50 from 20:00 from 22:10 from 00:20 from
2D, KZ
14:40 from 16:50 from 19:00 from 21:10 from 23:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:10 from 18:20 from 20:30 from 21:30 from 22:40 from 00:50 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:40 from 17:50 from 19:50 from 21:50 from 00:00 from
2D, KZ
14:40 from 16:50 from 18:50 from 20:50 from 23:00 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
13:50 from 19:45 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
15:10 from 17:20 from 19:30 from 20:30 from 21:40 from 23:50 from
