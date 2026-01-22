Menu
Zhalmauyz Kempir, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Zhalmauyz Kempir, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Sat 24 Sun 25 Mon 26 Tue 27 Wed 28
How do I book tickets for Zhalmauyz Kempir? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
15:40 from 20:30 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
16:00 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
14:30 from 18:15 from 20:00 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
12:40 from 18:30 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
14:30 from 19:00 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:15 from 18:40 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
17:20 from 21:45 from 23:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
19:10 from 23:10 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
18:10 from 22:10 from 00:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
00:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
15:30 from 15:50 from 17:30 from 21:10 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
01:00 from
2D, KZ
00:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
21:00 from 00:30 from
2D, KZ
20:00 from 23:30 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
00:00 from
2D, KZ
23:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:50 from 20:10 from
2D, KZ
14:50 from 19:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
01:50 from
2D, KZ
00:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
01:30 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
17:10 from 19:10 from
2D, KZ
16:10 from 18:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
21:50 from 23:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
18:40 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
17:40 from 00:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:00 from 13:50 from 21:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
20:50 from 22:40 from
