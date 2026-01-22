Menu
Русский English
Taube, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Taube, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Sat 24 Sun 25 Mon 26 Tue 27 Wed 28
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
11:00 from 14:40 from 18:20 from 19:30 from 22:00 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:55 from 18:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
12:30 from 14:20 from 16:10 from 18:00 from 20:10 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
10:20 from 14:20 from 19:00 from 20:20 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:25 from 12:05 from 13:15 from 15:40 from 19:30 from 20:45 from 22:25 from 23:10 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:10 from 12:30 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 21:10 from 23:40 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
19:15 from 21:25 from 23:35 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:40 from 18:50 from 21:00 from 23:10 from 23:30 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
12:20 from 14:40 from 15:40 from 16:50 from 17:50 from 19:00 from 20:00 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 22:30 from 23:20 from 00:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
18:20 from 20:20 from 22:20 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:15 from 11:50 from 14:00 from 16:00 from 19:55 from 23:45 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:10 from 19:00 from 21:00 from 23:00 from
2D, KZ
11:20 from 14:10 from 18:00 from 20:00 from 22:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
00:50 from
2D, KZ
23:50 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
17:20 from 22:00 from
2D, KZ
11:40 from 16:20 from 21:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:00 from 17:00 from 19:00 from 21:00 from
2D, KZ
14:00 from 16:00 from 18:00 from 20:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:40 from 15:30 from 16:40 from 18:40 from 20:40 from 22:40 from 00:40 from
2D, KZ
11:50 from 13:40 from 14:30 from 15:40 from 17:40 from 19:40 from 21:40 from 23:40 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
19:20 from 21:20 from 23:20 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
15:40 from 17:40 from 19:40 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
14:40 from 16:40 from 18:40 from 00:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
17:20 from 21:10 from 01:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
16:00 from 18:00 from 20:00 from 22:00 from 00:00 from 01:50 from
2D, KZ
13:00 from 15:00 from 17:00 from 19:00 from 21:00 from 23:00 from 00:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:15 from 13:15 from 15:15 from 19:25 from 21:25 from 23:25 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
12:30 from 16:20 from 20:10 from 00:00 from
