Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Ghost Game The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

The Ghost Game, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Ghost Game? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
21:25 from 23:30 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
00:20 from 01:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
21:30 from 23:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
01:10 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
00:40 from 01:40 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
23:50 from 00:50 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
00:20 from 01:20 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
00:20 from 01:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
00:50 from 01:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
22:30 from 00:30 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
00:30 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
01:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
00:10 from 01:10 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
00:30 from
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tyoshcha 2
Tyoshcha 2
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more