Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
It Will Find You
It Will Find You, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
It Will Find You, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Tomorrow
26
Fri
27
Sat
28
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for It Will Find You?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D
00:05
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
00:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
00:50
from
01:50
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
01:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
00:00
from
01:00
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
21:55
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
The Grieving
2025, Italy, Horror, Thriller
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree