Dastur: Teris bata, 2025 Screening times in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Dastur: Teris bata? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
01:20 from
2D, KZ
00:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
01:10 from
2D, KZ
00:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
01:00 from
2D, KZ
00:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
01:10 from 01:40 from 02:00 from
2D, KZ
00:00 from 00:10 from 00:40 from 01:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
01:20 from
2D, KZ
00:20 from
