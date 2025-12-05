Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Plan «Sh»?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
11:40
from
13:10
from
19:10
from
20:40
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
17:15
from
18:50
from
22:20
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
12:35
from
19:10
from
20:35
from
22:35
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
12:05
from
21:35
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
10:10
from
16:10
from
19:55
from
21:45
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:20
from
16:00
from
17:40
from
21:00
from
00:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
12:15
from
16:55
from
19:25
from
20:55
from
22:25
from
23:55
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:00
from
18:40
from
20:20
from
00:50
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
16:40
from
18:20
from
22:10
from
2D, KZ
15:40
from
17:20
from
21:10
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:40
from
18:40
from
20:40
from
22:40
from
00:40
from
2D, KZ
13:40
from
15:40
from
17:40
from
19:40
from
21:40
from
23:40
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:20
from
19:20
from
2D, KZ
12:20
from
14:20
from
16:20
from
18:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20
from
16:50
from
2D, KZ
10:00
from
11:30
from
12:50
from
14:20
from
15:50
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:00
from
18:40
from
22:00
from
01:20
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
15:10
from
16:20
from
17:10
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
14:10
from
15:20
from
16:10
from
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:30
from
20:10
from
23:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:50
from
17:20
from
18:50
from
20:30
from
22:10
from
01:40
from
2D, KZ
10:20
from
11:50
from
13:20
from
14:50
from
16:20
from
17:50
from
19:30
from
21:10
from
00:40
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:45
from
14:25
from
16:05
from
19:30
from
21:10
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
12:00
from
15:30
from
19:10
from
22:50
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree