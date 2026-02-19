Menu
Films
The Legendaries
The Legendaries, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
The Legendaries, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
How do I book tickets for The Legendaries?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
16:30
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
14:35
from
18:05
from
20:00
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
15:45
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
14:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
14:15
from
