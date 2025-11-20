Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
№37
№37, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
№37, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Thu
20
Fri
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Mon
24
Tue
25
Wed
26
Thu
27
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for №37?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
18:20
from
20:10
from
22:00
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
21:30
from
2D, KZ
20:30
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:00
from
11:55
from
13:50
from
15:45
from
17:40
from
19:35
from
21:30
from
23:25
from
01:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:40
from
16:30
from
18:20
from
20:10
from
22:00
from
23:20
from
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:00
from
13:40
from
15:30
from
17:20
from
19:10
from
21:00
from
22:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
21:00
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:00
from
14:30
from
17:35
from
18:10
from
20:15
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
20:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree