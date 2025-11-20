Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Shay v bol'shom gorode, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
All about film
Thu
20
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Shay v bol'shom gorode?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
21:20
from
2D, KZ
20:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20
from
17:10
from
19:00
from
20:50
from
22:40
from
2D, KZ
10:40
from
12:30
from
14:20
from
16:10
from
18:00
from
19:50
from
21:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
21:20
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:45
from
16:20
from
19:55
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
20:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree