Films
Synyptas
Synyptas, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Synyptas, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
30
Tomorrow
31
Sat
1
Sun
2
Mon
3
Tue
4
Wed
5
How do I book tickets for Synyptas?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
17:35
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
15:30
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
15:20
from
20:25
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
17:10
from
21:15
from
23:35
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
16:40
from
18:30
from
21:15
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
17:55
from
19:55
from
21:55
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
01:10
from
2D, KZ
15:10
from
16:10
from
17:10
from
18:10
from
19:10
from
20:10
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
23:10
from
00:10
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
17:50
from
19:40
from
21:30
from
23:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
15:55
from
21:25
from
23:10
from
01:00
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:10
from
17:30
from
19:00
from
00:50
from
2D, KZ
16:30
from
18:00
from
23:50
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
18:50
from
21:50
from
2D, KZ
17:50
from
20:50
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:30
from
18:50
from
20:30
from
23:00
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
15:30
from
17:50
from
19:30
from
22:00
from
00:10
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
16:20
from
18:20
from
20:20
from
22:00
from
22:20
from
00:20
from
2D, KZ
15:20
from
17:20
from
19:20
from
21:00
from
21:20
from
23:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20
from
19:40
from
00:00
from
01:40
from
2D, KZ
18:40
from
23:00
from
00:40
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
18:50
from
20:40
from
22:30
from
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
17:10
from
19:10
from
21:10
from
23:10
from
2D, KZ
16:10
from
18:10
from
20:10
from
22:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
17:00
from
18:50
from
20:40
from
22:30
from
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:40
from
18:20
from
20:00
from
21:40
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
16:00
from
17:50
from
19:40
from
21:30
from
23:20
from
