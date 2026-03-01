Menu
Marsupilami, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Marsupilami? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:10 from 10:40 from 13:10 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:40 from 14:40 from 16:40 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
14:00 from 15:00 from 15:50 from 16:50 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
10:00 from 12:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
15:40 from 17:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D
10:45 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
12:10 from
