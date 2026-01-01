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Kinoafisha Films Super Mario Galaxy Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Super Mario Galaxy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 1 Thu 2 Fri 3 Tue 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
12:30 from 14:50 from 16:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
12:55 from 14:30 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
14:20 from 18:30 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
12:25 from 16:20 from 20:00 from 22:05 from 00:00 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:35 from 14:30 from 18:10 from 21:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
19:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:20 from 12:15 from 14:10 from 17:55 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, IMAX, RU
14:30 from
2D, RU
15:30 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 19:00 from 20:00 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
18:10 from 19:10 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
14:10 from 15:10 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
20:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
15:10 from 16:10 from 19:40 from 20:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
16:05 from 18:05 from 20:05 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:20 from
Project Hail Mary
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Hoppers
Hoppers
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Tvoe serdce budet razbito
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
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Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
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Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
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Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
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Erekshe
Erekshe
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They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You
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Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
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Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
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