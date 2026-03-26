Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Doktor Gaf
Doktor Gaf, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Doktor Gaf, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
26
Tomorrow
27
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Doktor Gaf?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
15:15
from
19:30
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
17:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
2026, Russia, Animation
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree