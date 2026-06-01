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Kinoafisha Films The Backrooms The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 4
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
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Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
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21:30 from 22:30 from 23:40 from 00:40 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
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13:30 from 14:30 from 23:50 from 00:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
21:00 from 23:00 from 01:00 from
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