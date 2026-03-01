Menu
Films
Stitches
Stitches, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
22:00
from
23:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:40
from
15:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
18:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
16:10
from
17:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
17:05
from
23:50
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
17:50
from
