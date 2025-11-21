Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Testament of Youth Testament of Youth, 2014 Screening times in Almaty

Testament of Youth, 2014 Screening times in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Testament of Youth? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
OPEN CINEMA ALMATY g. Almaty, ul. Zhandosova 58/1, 3 etazh (vhod so storony Aymanova)
2D
22:30 from
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
2025, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more