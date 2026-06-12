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Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Aktobe
Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Aktobe
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How do I book tickets for Күн батыстан шыққанда?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KK
22:20
from 3500 ₸
00:20
from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KK
22:10
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KK
22:20
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
00:20
from 2800 ₸
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