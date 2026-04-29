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Kinoafisha Films Men ushin omir sur Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Men ushin omir sur, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Today 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Men ushin omir sur? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
00:10 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
00:10 from 2800 ₸
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