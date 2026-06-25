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Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
10:30
from 2700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
10:20
from 2400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:50
from 2400 ₸
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