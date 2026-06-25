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Kinoafisha Films Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3 Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
10:40 from 2700 ₸ 13:50 from 2700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
10:30 from 2400 ₸ 14:00 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:30 from 2400 ₸
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