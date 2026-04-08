Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktobe, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
8
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Нелегал. Через Мексику?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
00:00
from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
00:00
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
2026, Russia, Animation
The Mortuary Assistant
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree