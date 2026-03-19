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Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
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Today 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
11:00 from 2700 ₸ 13:10 from 2700 ₸ 15:00 from 3100 ₸ 15:40 from 3100 ₸ 16:50 from 3100 ₸ 17:30 from 3100 ₸ 18:40 from 3500 ₸ 19:20 from 3500 ₸ 20:30 from 3500 ₸ 21:10 from 3500 ₸ 22:20 from 3500 ₸ 23:00 from 3500 ₸ 00:10 from 3100 ₸
Lokomotiv g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, KZ
16:00 from 2000 ₸
Hoppers
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