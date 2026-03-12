Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktobe, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
12
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Uylenu onay?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
12:40
from 2700 ₸
14:30
from 3100 ₸
16:20
from 3100 ₸
18:10
from 3500 ₸
22:40
from 3500 ₸
00:30
from 3100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree