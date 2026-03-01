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Kinoafisha Films The Tutor The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

The Tutor, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

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Today 20
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
10:10 from 2700 ₸
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