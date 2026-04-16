Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktobe, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Normal
Normal, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Normal, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Normal?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
22:10
from 3500 ₸
00:10
from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
22:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:50
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 2800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
The Deceased
2025, Indonesia, Drama, Horror, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree