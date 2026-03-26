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They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
They Will Kill You, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
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Today
26
Tomorrow
27
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RU
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How do I book tickets for They Will Kill You?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
15:10
from 3100 ₸
17:00
from 3100 ₸
23:40
from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
17:30
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
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