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Kinoafisha Films Kholop 3 Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Kholop 3, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

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Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
12:50 from 2700 ₸ 16:50 from 3100 ₸ 19:10 from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
12:10 from 2400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:00 from 2400 ₸ 16:20 from 2800 ₸
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