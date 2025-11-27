Menu
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
17:50
from 3100 ₸
2D, RU
16:40
from 3100 ₸
17:10
from 3100 ₸
18:40
from 3500 ₸
19:10
from 3500 ₸
19:50
from 3500 ₸
20:40
from 3500 ₸
Lokomotiv
g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, RU
17:00
from 1500 ₸
18:00
from 2000 ₸
19:00
from 2000 ₸
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
