Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Sat 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
17:50 from 3100 ₸
2D, RU
16:40 from 3100 ₸ 17:10 from 3100 ₸ 18:40 from 3500 ₸ 19:10 from 3500 ₸ 19:50 from 3500 ₸ 20:40 from 3500 ₸
Lokomotiv g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, RU
17:00 from 1500 ₸ 18:00 from 2000 ₸ 19:00 from 2000 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Trap House
Trap House
2025, USA, Action
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Masha i Medvedi
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more