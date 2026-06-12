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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

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Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
11:00 from 2700 ₸ 13:30 from 2700 ₸ 14:50 from 3100 ₸ 16:00 from 3100 ₸ 18:30 from 3500 ₸ 21:00 from 3500 ₸ 23:30 from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
11:00 from 2400 ₸ 12:10 from 2400 ₸ 13:30 from 2400 ₸ 14:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:20 from 2400 ₸ 12:50 from 2400 ₸ 15:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 2800 ₸
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