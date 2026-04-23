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Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
13:40
from 1500 ₸
15:40
from 1900 ₸
17:40
from 1900 ₸
19:40
from 3000 ₸
21:35
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
14:10
from 3000 ₸
16:10
from 3000 ₸
18:10
from 3400 ₸
20:10
from 3400 ₸
22:10
from 3400 ₸
00:10
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
14:00
from 2800 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
19:40
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
14:45
from 900 ₸
16:10
from 1000 ₸
18:20
from 1400 ₸
19:45
from 1500 ₸
21:40
from 1500 ₸
23:55
from 1500 ₸
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