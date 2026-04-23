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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
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Today 23 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
13:40 from 1500 ₸ 15:40 from 1900 ₸ 17:40 from 1900 ₸ 19:40 from 3000 ₸ 21:35 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
14:10 from 3000 ₸ 16:10 from 3000 ₸ 18:10 from 3400 ₸ 20:10 from 3400 ₸ 22:10 from 3400 ₸ 00:10 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
14:00 from 2800 ₸ 17:40 from 2800 ₸ 19:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
14:45 from 900 ₸ 16:10 from 1000 ₸ 18:20 from 1400 ₸ 19:45 from 1500 ₸ 21:40 from 1500 ₸ 23:55 from 1500 ₸
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