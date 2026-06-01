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Kinoafisha Films Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
12:40 from 2600 ₸ 16:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
18:00 from 3000 ₸
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