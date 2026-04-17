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Көлеңке
Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
Көлеңке, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
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17
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18
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19
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
11:45
from 1200 ₸
18:20
from 3000 ₸
19:45
from 3000 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
16:50
from 1400 ₸
18:45
from 1500 ₸
23:50
from 1500 ₸
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