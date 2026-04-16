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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
20:20
from 3000 ₸
22:00
from 3000 ₸
23:40
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KK
21:10
from 3400 ₸
22:50
from 3400 ₸
00:30
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KK
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Bone Keeper
2026, USA, Horror
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Deceased
2025, Indonesia, Drama, Horror, Detective
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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