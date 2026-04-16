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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Aktau

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Today 16
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
20:20 from 3000 ₸ 22:00 from 3000 ₸ 23:40 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KK
21:10 from 3400 ₸ 22:50 from 3400 ₸ 00:30 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KK
20:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Bone Keeper
Bone Keeper
2026, USA, Horror
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Deceased
The Deceased
2025, Indonesia, Drama, Horror, Detective
Көлеңке
Көлеңке
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
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