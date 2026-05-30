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The Huntsman
The Huntsman, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
The Huntsman, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
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How do I book tickets for The Huntsman?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:50
from 3400 ₸
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