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The Cure
The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
The Cure, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
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How do I book tickets for The Cure?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D
21:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
23:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
21:20
from 3000 ₸
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