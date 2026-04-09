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You, Me & Tuscany
You, Me & Tuscany, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
You, Me & Tuscany, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
11:45
from 1200 ₸
15:40
from 1900 ₸
19:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:00
from 3000 ₸
16:20
17:40
from 3000 ₸
23:20
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
18:10
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
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