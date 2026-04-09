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Kinoafisha Films You, Me & Tuscany You, Me & Tuscany, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

You, Me & Tuscany, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 9
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for You, Me & Tuscany? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, RU
11:45 from 1200 ₸ 15:40 from 1900 ₸ 19:20 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:00 from 3000 ₸ 16:20 17:40 from 3000 ₸ 23:20
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
18:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸
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