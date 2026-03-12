Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chernyy dvor v kino? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
21:40 from 3200 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more