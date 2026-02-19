Menu
Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Today 19
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
20:20 from 3000 ₸ 21:50 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
14:20 from 2800 ₸ 15:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 2800 ₸
