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Kinoafisha Films Hungry Hungry, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Hungry, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

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Today 25
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
23:40 from 3000 ₸
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