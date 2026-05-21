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Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim, 2025 Screening times in Aktau
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How do I book tickets for Rufus: The Sea Serpent Who Couldn't Swim?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:20
from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau
g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, RU
14:40
from 2800 ₸
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